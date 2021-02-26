Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.