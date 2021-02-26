Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

