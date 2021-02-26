Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.87 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

