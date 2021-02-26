Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

ENBL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 1,862,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

