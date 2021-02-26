Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

