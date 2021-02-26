EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.30. EMCORE shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 482,185 shares.
EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
