EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.30. EMCORE shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 482,185 shares.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

