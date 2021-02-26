EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.25.

EME stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

