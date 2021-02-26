EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20 to $6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.81 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.70 EPS.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 582,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.