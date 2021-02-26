Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $6.20. Eltek shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 173,538 shares.

The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

