ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.50 ($14.71) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.80 ($15.06).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.40 ($15.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.02 million and a P/E ratio of -39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.24 and a 200 day moving average of €11.00. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

