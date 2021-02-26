Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. 97,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,320. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $158.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.