Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

