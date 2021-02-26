Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,692 shares of company stock worth $9,849,431. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 378,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,280. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.