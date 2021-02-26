Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,092 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 456,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

