electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Down 14.9%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.11. 2,282,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.