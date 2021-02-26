Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

