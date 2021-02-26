Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.19–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.32 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.15 EPS.

Elastic stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.95.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock valued at $161,747,140. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

