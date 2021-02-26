Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20 to $0.25 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 89,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

