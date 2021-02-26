Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

