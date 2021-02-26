eHealth’s (EHTH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $59.26 on Thursday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

