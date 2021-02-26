EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.