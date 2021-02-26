Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.46.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

