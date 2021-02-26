Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.07. 17,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,850. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

