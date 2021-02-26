ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$8.41.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

