ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $10.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECNCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.93.

ECN Capital stock remained flat at $$6.46 during midday trading on Friday. 24,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

