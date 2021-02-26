Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Echo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,829,781 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £7.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

