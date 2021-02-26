Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $12.93. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 97,750 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.