Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $12.93. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 97,750 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.