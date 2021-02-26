easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 876.63 ($11.45).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 993.53 ($12.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.52. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.