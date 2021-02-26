e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.33

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 15108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,597 shares of company stock worth $11,881,997 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

