Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.43. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

