Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DY stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. 7,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,765. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

