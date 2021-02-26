DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.89

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.
Several equities analysts have commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.