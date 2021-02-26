DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.89

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

