Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

