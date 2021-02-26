Duality Advisers LP Sells 17,004 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.20. 575,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $315.22.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

