Duality Advisers LP Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 127,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

