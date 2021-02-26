Duality Advisers LP Makes New $10.96 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 361,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,120,480. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

