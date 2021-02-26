Duality Advisers LP Invests $8.90 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Moderna makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 454,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,672. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

