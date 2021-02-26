Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 973,695 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 1.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 1.66% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,125. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

