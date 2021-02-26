Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RDY stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

