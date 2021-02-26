dotdigital Group’s (DOTDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

