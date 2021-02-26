dotdigital Group’s (DOTDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
See Also: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.