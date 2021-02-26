Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $199,501.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00475526 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

