Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 28,800 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

