Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

