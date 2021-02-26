Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,992.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

