Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 5,069 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

QRVO opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

