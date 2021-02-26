Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.