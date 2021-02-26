Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.17-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.711-2.789 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.17-2.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Donaldson stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

