Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $428.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.
Shares of DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.85.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.