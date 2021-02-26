Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $428.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.34). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.