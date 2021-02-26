Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

