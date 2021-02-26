DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 214,479 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $9,676,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $11,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.